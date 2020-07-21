Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

The price of gold has surged up in the commodity market. In Kerala, the price of sovereign gold has up by Rs. 8 at Rs. 38,352 per 8 gram. One gram of gold was price d at Rs. 4794 up by Rs.1

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures were up 0.36% to Rs.49,204 per 10 gram. Silver was however in the limelight, with futures on MCX surging Rs.1,300 to cross the Rs.55,328 per kg mark.

In global markets, the price of spot gold was up .1% at Us dollar 1,818.53 per ounce. Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.1% to US dollar 844.40 and silver gained 0.3% to US dollar 19.89.