Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended trading in gains. BSE Sensex has settled trading at 37,930.33 higher by 511.34 points or 1.37%. NSE Nifty settled at 11,168.65 for the day, up 146.45 points or 1.33% . Since July 14, the Sensex has risen 1,897.27 points or 5.27% and the Nifty added 562.85 points or 5.31%.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors,Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank . The top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Britannia Asian Paints and Bharti Infratel.