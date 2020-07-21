Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Actor’s psychiatrist reveals some shocking details

It’s been almost a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but the debates and controversies revolved around his demise are still going on.

Mumbai Police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist. According to the police, Sushant started his treatment in November 2019.

Now, a shocking revelation has been made by police sources in which one of the psychiatrists claimed that the late actor suffered from bipolar disorder. While the rest of the doctors revealed that he was under grave stress. None of them has been able to give the reason for his mental stress.

According to science, bipolar disorder is a mental illness in which the behaviour of the patient changes very rapidly. It is also called manic depression. As per the doctors, Sushant did not believe in the treatment being used on him by them. This is the reason he used to meet them only two or three times and then change the doctor too.

Doctors also said that Sushant used to not intake his medicines regularly and at the right time. The last time he consulted a doctor, he was getting treated for bipolar disorder. Since lockdown started, Sushant’s sessions were conducted via phone calls.

Moreover, the doctor feels that in the last two or three months Sushant had stopped taking his medicines and was also not using the necessary advice given to him by them.