9 Soldiers dead, 6 injured in helicopter crash

In a shocking incident, 9 soldiers of Colombian military died in a helicopter crash. As per reports, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying them in operations against FARC guerrilla dissidents in the Guaviare province was met with an accident. Six soldiers were injured and 2 others were went missing.

Dissident former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) – who rejected a 2016 peace deal to end conflict with the government – have a strong presence in the region where the accident happened.

FARC dissident groups focus on drug-trafficking activities and the illicit exploitation of minerals including gold, according to security sources.