BJP MLC dies of covid-19

Sunil Kumar Singh, the BJP MLC from Bihar died of the coronavirus at AIIMS. He was aged 66. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and wife. He is the first lawmaker in the state to die of Covid-19.

Singh, was BJP MLC from local self area constituency from Darbhanga, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since July 13 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Six lawmakers in the state, including the legislative council acting chairman, have tested positive for Covid-19. Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra, Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh, RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam and JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar have also tested positive for Covid-19.