Commodity Market: Gold price shoots-up to record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has touched a record high. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has touched a record high of Rs.37,280 per 8 gram up by Rs.520 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.4660 per gram up by Rs. 65.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures rose 1% to a new high of Rs. 50010 per 10 gram. This is the first time gold prices in India have touched Rs. 50,000 . September silver futures on MCX jumped 6.6% to Rs. 61,130 per kg.

In global markets, spot gold prices rose 1.3% to US dollar 1,865.81 an ounce, the highest in almost nine years. Spot silver prices climbed as much as 7.2% to US dollar 22.8366 an ounce, the highest since 2013.