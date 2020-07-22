” Communist party’s exploitation of Covid-19 pandemic to further its own interest has been disgraceful” : US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state has said that the Chinese communist party’s exploitation of Covid-19 pandemic to further its own interest has been disgraceful. Pompeo also urged all countries to stand up to China.

“We think that the entire world needs to work together to ensure that every country, including China, behaves in the international system in ways that are appropriate and consistent with the international order,” he said.

He accused China of engaging in “a cover-up and co-opting” the World Health Organization by allegedly suppressing early details of the “preventable” coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 610,000 people globally. The Chinese Community Party’s “exploitation of this disaster to further its own interest has been disgraceful”, he said.