Covid-19 Updates: ‘Complete lockdown’ from July 23 for 7 days announced

The district authorities in Darjeeling, West Bengal has announced a ‘complete lockdown’ for 7 days from July 23. The lockdown is imposed in 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The restriction was announced as the number of coronavirus cases has surged in the area.

During the lockdown, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport as well as activities except emergency services will be barred. The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am on the three days except for essential and emergency activities.