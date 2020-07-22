Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country imposes ‘complete lockdown’

A complete lockdown was imposed in Oman. The Oman government has imposed a full lockdown among its governorates starting from next week. The lockdown was imposed in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown will start from July 25 until August 8, a period that includes the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Movement will be banned and all public places and stores will be closed during that period from 7 pm until 6 am. During the lockdown, security patrols and control checkpoints will be intensified. All forms of gatherings, including the Eid prayer, and traditional markets continue to be banned.