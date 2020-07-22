Ram temple in Ayodhya will be the 3rd largest Hindu temple in the world

A Hindu seer has informed that the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya would become the third largest Hindu temple in the world. Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has said this.

Architects Nikhil Sompura and Ashish Sompura, sons of the project’s chief architect Chandrakant Sompura, will prepare the new design. “The architects have presented a rough sketch of the new layout before Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.

The new temple’s width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height will go up to 161 feet from the 128 feet.