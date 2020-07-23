Coronavirus : State Govt announces 7-day total lockdown

Following an emergency meeting of the Kohima District Task Force (DTF) on Thursday, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Kohima Gregory Thejawelie notified that a seven-day total lockdown will be imposed in the municipal areas in Kohima from July 25-31.

Through an order, the DC said that the complete lockdown measures are imposed to enhance active surveillance by the CMO Co-ordination Team Kohima and to ensure more “comprehensive contact tracing, early detection of suspected cases and isolation measures so as to slow down the chain of detection of transmission and to further contain the spread of Covid-19 infection”.

Exemptions:

Departments like the District Administration, Police, Para-Military/Army, Medical, Chief Minister’s Office, Raj Bhavan Staffs, Treasury, Prisons, Kohima Municipal Council, PHED, Power, NIC, DIPR, NSDMA, Fire & Emergency Services, HG & CD, Food & Civil Supply, Social Welfare, IT&C, AIR, Doordarshan, Media, Medical hospitals, Clinics & Nursing Homes, BSNL & Private Telecom services, Internet service providers, Banks with minimal Staffs & ATMS, petroleum outlets & LPGs, Quarantine Centres, Bethel Kitchen, persons/patients with Medical Emergencies and those person/individual involved in authorized Covid-19 related duties are exempted from the purview of the Total Lockdown measures.

Further, in view of the Sixth Session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) which is scheduled to be held on July 30, all Members of the NLA, all AHODS/HODS, Assembly Officials and others involved/detailed for the session also remains exempted.

Prohibitions:

1. All public movement will be prohibited, except on rare Medical Emergencies.

2. All categories of Shops are to strictly remain closed during the total lockdown period, except for Pharmacies outside the sealed area.

3. All religious places should remain closed. Religious services and congregation is strictly prohibited.

4. Movement of all commercial and private vehicles are prohibited, except for unavoidable Medical Emergencies.

5. Gathering of people at public places within the residential areas in Ward/ Colonies/villages is prohibited.

6. Marriages are not allowed during this total lockdown period.

7. Inter State, Inter-district and Inter Village Movement is restricted. However, movement of Medical Emergency cases and Essential goods and services with proper measures in place will be allowed.

It also notified that funeral/last rites related gatherings shall ensure social distancing and the maximum number of people allowed shall not exceed more than 20 people.