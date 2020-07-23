Indigo pilots Tamil in-flight announcement amuses passengers

An Indigo pilot the First Officer Captain G Priyavignesh,amused all in his flight when he made the in-flight announcement in Tamil his native language.As per practice the in-flight announcements are made either in English or Hindi.The domestic flight was bound to Madurai from Chennai.

Captain Priyavignesh won the hearts of many when he gave not only safety guide lines but also plays a travel guide, pointing to his passengers, landmarks such as the spot where River Cauvery splits into Kollidam and the famous Srirangam temple.

Tharpodhu naam kadal mattathirlerundhu 16,000 adi uyarathil parandhu kondirukirom. Tharpodhaya namudiya vaan vazhi pathaianadhu Trichyai nokki, Cauvery aatrankaraiyil azhaga amaindhulla Trichy managara meedhu parandhu…” he says. “Now we are flying 16,000 feet above Trichy city. In 10 minutes, on the right side, we can see Kauvery river splitting into two as Kauvery and Kollidam. (The Island located between these two rivers known as Srirangam and Kollidam is distributary river to Cauvery). You can see the temple of Lord Ranganadhan of Srirangam there,” Priyavignesh says in Tamil.