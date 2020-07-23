Mumbai police may interrogate Priyanka and Deepika Padukone for fake social media followers

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey in a statement said that as many as 54 firms are tracked which supply fake and paid followers to high-profile celebrities including Bollywood and sports super stars.

As per the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are among the eight other top Bollywood personalities who are likely to be interrogated by the Mumbai Police.A foreign social media marketing company www.followerskart.com is now in radar after the Mumbai police arrested a man named Abhishek Dinesh Daude for creating fake profiles on social media.

The crack-down of Mumbai police is the first of its kind by the Mumbai police.The action is after the complaint of a singer named Bhumi Trivedi who complained of a fake profile created in her name.The imposter created a fake Instagram page of the singer and chatted with people. Moreover, the fraudster also kept the screenshot of the chats and showed it to people to increase followers.

Earlier imposters had created fake profiles in the name of Arun Govil,the actor who played Lord Ram in the mega serial Ramayana and more recently in the name of an archeologist who claimed to have unearthed remnants of Pushpaka Vimana.