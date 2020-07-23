Ranveer Singh’s stunning beach selfie offers a treat for his fans,but confuses Deepika

Ranveer Singh shared a stunning selfie in his instagram handle which offered a visual treat to his fans.In the image, Ranveer is seen wearing a white, sleeveless T-shirt and couples it with a white cap and a pair of sunglasses.He is sporting a cheerful grin which always aides to his charismatic character, bedazzling his fans.

Ranveer’s caption to his picture read, “I love my sofa…par ek ‘take-me-back-I-miss-bein-outdoors’ selfie toh banta hai na (sic).” However this caption beneath the selfie seems to have caught a grit with his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone who asked him to “Explain” in the following comment thread.

The celebrity couple can be found in their latest sports flick “83” based on the first World Cup win of India.Ranveer will enact Kapil Dev,India’s all-time favourite captain and Deepika will play the role of Romi Bhatia Dev’s wife.The On-screen chemistry of Deepika and Ranveer is mesmerising and the fans are eager to watch them play as a real life couple in the movie ’83’.

Rumours are in the air that ’83’ may release theatrically during Christmas, later this year.