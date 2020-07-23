“Some Bollywood celebrities have links to ISI and Pak Army”,says BJP Leader

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday made a shocking claim that some Bollywood celebrities have “verifiable links” to Pakistani Army and intelligence agency ISI. The BJP leader didn’t take any names but claimed to have come across documents to prove this. He also asked “patriotic Bollywoodies” to renounce them.

“Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them,” Panda wrote on Twitter.

Following Panda’s startling claim, several users on Twitter asked the BJP leader why the government has not taken action against those Bollywood celebrities if their links with the ISI are known to him.