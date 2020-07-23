TVS launches Scooty Zest 110 BS6 edition in India : Price and Features

TVS has launched the BS6-compliant Scooty Zest for Rs 58,640 (ex-showroom Chennai). The new scooter is available in two variants: Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The BS4 Scooty Zest Himalayan Series retailed for Rs 52,525 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Scooty Zest is the final scooter in the TVS portfolio to receive the BS6 update.

The scooter is powered by the same 110cc motor seen on its predecessor but it now features fuel-injection to meet the stringent emission norms. The motor is rated at 7.8PS and 8.8Nm of torque which is similar to the TVS Jupiter. In comparison, the BS4 motor produced 8PS and 8.4Nm of peak torque. While the older Scooty Zest wasn’t the most powerful scooter out there, it’s low kerb weight meant it offered sprightly performance. TVS hasn’t shared the weight and other details of the new Scooty Zest but we are hoping it maintains the peppy nature of the older scooter.