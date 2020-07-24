Actress Mamta Mohandas reveals the ‘secrets’ about Deepika Padukone

Top Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas has revealed some secrets about Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Mamta Mohandas shared some cool details about Deepika Padukone in an interview with Filmfare. Both Deepika Padukone and Mamta Mohandas were college mates.

“So, I think she was a year junior to me. I saw Deepika for the first time when we went on a field trip to Goa. She was on the same bus as mine. At that time, we just knew her as Prakash Padukone’s daughter. People noticed her because she was extremely tall and her friends were short. There were twin girls who walked on her left and right. It looked like an alphabet A. She was towering. She came across as a very calm, quiet and an inward person in college”, said Mamta Mohandas.