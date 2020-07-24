“Al-Qaida planning retaliation operations in India ; ISIS has 200 members in Kerala and Karnataka ” ,says UN security council report

Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) is planning retaliation operations and an Indian ISIS affiliate — Hind Wilayah — has 180 and 200 members present in Kerala and Karnataka, as per the United Nations Security Council.

The revelation was made in the 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team which was released on Thursday.

The report stated that “ISIS Indian affiliate — Hind Wilayah — which was announced on May 10, 2019, has between 180 and 200 members.” According to the report, there are significant numbers of ISIS operatives in Kerala and Karnataka.

The report also states that AQIS is planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader Asim Umar.

About AQIS, the reports point out that the terror outfit operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar Provinces. It reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan.

“The current leader of AQIS is Osama Mahmood, who succeeded the late Asim Umar. AQIS is planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader,” the report stated.