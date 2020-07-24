Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo’s old kissing video goes viral now : Watch Here

Actress Bipasha basu’s old kissing picture with Ronaldo has amazed Twitter. Bipasha had attended an event where the new seven wonders of the world were announced and also present there was the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.It seemed like the two were just casually hanging out together at the party but what made everyone’s jaw drop was this one picture that had them sharing a kiss.

from Cristiano Ronaldo to Krishan Rehnedo, Bipasha has come a long way pic.twitter.com/xwx5nFYPoK — tanhayi returns (@anzytea) July 22, 2020