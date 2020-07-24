Boxing legend Mike Tyson returns to ring at 54, Training video viral

Boxing’s hardest hitter Mike Tyson is back to ring at his 54.Tyson teased the pay-per-view fight Thursday on social media. “I. AM. BACK,” he captioned a video of him as he was training. Tyson has previously teased a return to the sport, according to CBS Sports.

Tyson has the highest number of KOs in the recorded history of boxing.Tyson will square-off with another legend Roy Jones Jr in an eight round exhibition match.Tyson expressed his excitement in facing 51 year old Roy Jones in the ring.The bout will be telecast through social media networks.

Young Mike was only 20 when he lifted the Heavy weight champion belt.

The boxers’ eight-round exhibition match will take place in Los Angeles, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) said in a statement. “In this match, the referee will have the authority to stop the fight if it strays outside the boundaries of a competitive boxing exhibition,” the statement read. “Mr. Tyson and Mr. Jones Jr. will have to submit all CSAC medical tests for fighters over 40 as well as CSAC’s emergency regulations that have been put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.”