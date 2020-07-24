Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country re-imposes lockdown

Oman government has decided to re-impose lockdown in the country as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the country. The decision was taken by Omani supreme committee. Lockdown will be imposed in some governates in the country. Also the decision to begin the fifth phase of unlock – which included reopening beauty salons – has been postponed .

100 Omani Riyal fine will be imposed for violating the decision that bans any kind of movement including walking or using any means of transportation. Those who have a confirmed appointment with health institutions can cross from one governorate to another, provided the text message that confirms the date of the patient’s appointment is shown.