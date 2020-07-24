Covid-19 Updates: Health minister tests coronavirus positive

Jai Pratap Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Health Minister has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been put in home isolation. The minister is asymptomatic and is isolating at his Lucknow residence.

As per reports, Singh was suffering from mild fever after which he decided to get himself tested. He was found to be positive after testing was done through the TruNat machine.

The minister had earlier quarantined himself in March when he attended a party in which Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also present. Kanika Kapoor later tested positive and even though the minister tested negative, he was asked to quarantine himself for a fortnight.