A moderate earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt 89 kms east of Katra, at 5:11 am today.No reports of loss of life or damage to property, due to the earthquake was reported.

Earlier on Monday, a low-intensity earthquake had hit region of Jammu and Kashmir at 10:02 pm. Last week, a shallow magnitude-3.9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.