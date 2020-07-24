India gets an Apple! Apple decides to make Iphone 11 in India

In a big leap to the ‘Make in India’ campaign proposed by PM Narendra Modi,US technology giant Apple has decided to shift its manufacturing plant from China to India.Apples latest Iphone 11 has began its assembly at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. Foxconn is the biggest technical supplier for giants including Apple and Nokia.

The central minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal tweeted the news first-hand in his official handle.This is the first time a high end Apple device is getting manufactured in an Indian plant.Earlier the assembling of Iphone XR and Iphone XE were done in Bangalore plant.

The new move is an “Apple in the I” for the efforts of Union government to boost Make in India campaign. Foxconn is already keen to invest 100 Crore US dollars in India as per a company statement.