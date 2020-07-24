“On how many wheels does the Central government run?” CM Thackeray taunts Modi government

Maha CM Udhav Thackeray in an interview given to ‘Saamna’ challenged the opposition to try toppling his government.Udhav,admitting he is facing tough challenges in the wake of Covid pandemic, dared the opposition leader Fadnavis in the wake of recent political dramas in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Thackeray said that the state will cut-down over head expenses and channel it towards CMs relief fund to maintain health camps,blood and plasma donation camps.

Thackeray who is also the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) which is an alliance of Sena-Congress-NCP is often poked by the main opposition party,BJP as an Auto-rikshaw. Udhav in the interview warned the opposition against any attempts to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He also taunted the NDA government at the center headed by Narendra Modi when reminded about auto-rickshaw,“On how many (wheels) does the Central government run?” he replied smiling.