Rajasthan political crisis : “BJP conspiracy against Ashok Gehlot Govt is clear” , says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of conspiring to bring down the Rajasthan government and advocated convening of assembly in the state on Friday evening following a prolonged siege at the Governor’s house by the state unit of the party led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

“Country is ruled by the constitution and the laws. Governments are formed and run with a majority. BJP’s conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is very clear. This is an insult to eight crore people of the state. The governor should call for a session of the state’s assembly so that the nation gets to know the truth,” Rahul tweeted.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot led a large contingent of MLAs supporting him in buses to the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, where they laid siege on the lawns and shouted slogans demanding that Kalraj Mishra calls a session of the Rajasthan assembly.

Gehlot, too, met the governor during the day seeking assurance that he will not succumb to “pressure” from above and take a decision on the matter in line with the constitution. Before the Congress MLAs gathered for a show of strength at the Raj Bhawan, Gehlot had issued a warning, saying his government will not be responsible if people of the state surrounded the governor’s house to protest against the delay in calling the session.