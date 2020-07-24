Union government plans to ban more Chinese apps

The union government is planning to ban more Chinese apps. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Chinese apps — Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite — have been removed from the Google playstore and Apple app store.

Earlier the union government has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok,Helo and UC Browser. The government has come down heavy on Chinese business infrastructure in India post the Galwan clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA which saw casualties on both sides for the first time.