Xiaomi launches electric scooter ‘Ninebot C30’ : Price and Features

Xiaomi has launched electric scooter ‘Ninebot C30’ in China .The Ninebot C30 could well be one of the most affordable electric scooters available on sale right now, with a price tag of 3,599 Chinese Yuan (around ? 38,000). It’s a funky looking scooter designed to cater to young adults and even teens looking for a two-wheeler to use around Chinese urban centres. In any case, many Chinese cities have banned motorcycles and scooters with internal combustion engines in city centres, so such an affordable electric scooter may be just what the market needs.

Xiaomi Ninebot C30 is powered by a 400 w motor that produces 40 Nm of torque, with a top speed of just under 25 kmph. Range on a full charge is claimed at around 35 km. With those performance figures, the Ninebot C30 can be ridden by teens in China without requiring a driving licence. Braking is handled by a single disc at the front wheel and a drum at the rear wheel.

The battery is removable and the user can carry it home or anywhere else to recharge. There are three other models also available from Xiaomi, the C40, C60 and C80, with each model offering more range, and coming with a higher price tag. So far, the Ninebot C30 is available only in China, and Xiaomi has not announced if the C30 and other models will be offered on sale in other markets.