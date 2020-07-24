Youth kills Rowdy for snatching his liquor bottle

In an quick turn of events,a young man from Dindigul shattered his normal life when he killed a dreaded local rowdy for snatching his liquor bottle.

The mishap happened near Chinnalapatti liquor store when Poondi Saravanan who has several criminal cases in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts teased the young man.Saravanan was killed allegedly by a stone hurled to his head by the youth.Dindigul police though is not clear about the cause of death as they arrived hearing Saravanan was stabbed to death.

Saravanan’s body is send to post mortem and the case is under investigation.