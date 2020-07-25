1067 new coronavirus cases in Oman

1067 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases, 959 were Omanis while 108 were non-Omanis. This was announced on Saturday by the ministry of health in Oman.

The ministry also announced 1054 recoveries and 12 deaths in the country. Thus the total number of coronavirus cases reached 74858 in Oman. Recoveries has reached at 54,061. The death toll has reached at 371.

As many as 3,076 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, taking the total to 293,802.