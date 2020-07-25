Accused in Kerala gold smuggling case had connection with Dawood Ibrahim’s ‘D Company’: NIA reveals shocking details

The accused arrested in Kerala gold smuggling cases had connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. As per reports, the National Investigation Agency had got evidences for this.

As per reports, Rameez and Syed Alavi had worked as mediators for the gold smugglers. The dealings to Kerala were done by a women named Serina, who had alleged connection with ‘D Company’.

They had delivered hawala money to various parts in South India including Tamil Nadu and Telengana. Syed Alavi has delivered this black money for carrying anti-national activities.

Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized over Rs one crore and nearly one kilogram of gold kept in safe deposit lockers of prime accused in the case Swapna Suresh at two banks in Thiruvananthapuram.