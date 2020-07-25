AR Rahman opens-up on why he does less movies, “A gang is working against me”

In an interview with Radio Mirchi, Oscar winning composer AR Rahman said there is a gang that is spreading rumours about him in the Bollywood industry, which is stopping him from getting work.

The revelation was made when the interviewer questioned why he does less Hindi movies compared to his frequent output in Tamil soundtracks.He said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

He further added, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

The revered musician is admired for his work in Swades, Dil Se, Guru, Rockstar and Slum dog millionaire which won him two Oscars.Rahman’s most recent film is Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.