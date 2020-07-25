Covid-19 updates: Chief Minister tests coronavirus positive

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has been tested coronavirus positive, This was informed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan through his Twitter.

“I was having symptoms, after the test my report came back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. My close contacts move to Quarantine,” Chouhan tweeted.

State Home Minister Dr Narottam Misra, Urban Development Minister Bhuppendra Singh, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Dr PR Choudhary will be taking charge of the situation on ground.