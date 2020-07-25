Schools will be re-opened in three phases: Education ministry reveals details

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar has announced that all public and private schools in Qatar will start the academic year in a phased manner. The schools will be re-opened in three phases. It will start from September 1.

First stage: It will be for three days from September 1 to 3. On these days, the attendance will not exceed one-third of the students’ total strength in the school.

The educational affairs and special education departments have sent guidelines for government and private schools and kindergartens with suggested models on how students can attend.

Second stage: It will last two weeks, from September 6 to 17 for integrated education, where the attendance and occupancy rate in all public and private schools and kindergartens will not exceed 50% of the number of students.

Third stage: Begins on September 20 for all students in public and private schools and kindergartens; 100% of students in schools and kindergartens start attending classes in schools.