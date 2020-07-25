“There is a whole gang working against me in Bollywood”,says AR Rahman

Music composer AR Rahman is in the news because of Dil Bechara. Fans of the Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi starrer are loving the music of the film. Songs like Khulke Jeene Ka, Taare Ginn and the title track is getting a lot of love. Fans are also regretting that the star is no more present with us, to see the kind of love the movie is getting from all quarters. It has been an emotional period for every fan of the actor. In the meantime, AR Rahman has answered why he is doing so little Bollywood films of late. He has done around five films in the past five years or so.

In a chat with Radio Mirchi, AR Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

The Mozart of Madras said that he was open to beautiful films from Bollywood. He further said, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”