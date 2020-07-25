US moving to stop student Visas,if Universities conduct online courses

US immigration department on Friday announced that it will ban new foreign students from entering the United States if colleges plan to take their classes entirely online this fall.

The immigration department has already send memos to College administrations detailing the new students who were not enrolled as of 9 March will “likely not be able to obtain” visas if they intend to take courses entirely online.

The Trump administration has a policy of repelling foreign students and had already threatened to deport foreign students studying at various American Universities.There is a rule in-place to bar all international students in the US from taking classes entirely online this fall, even if their universities were forced to switch to fully online instruction amid an outbreak.

Several thousands of foreign students flocked in protest of the new rule of Immigration department on Friday.