1147 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 1,053 Omanis and 94 foreign residents. 13 new deaths from COVID-19 have taken Oman’s total such fatalities to 384.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Oman has rised to 76,005. The country’s overall recoveries from the disease have increased by 1,238 to reach 55,299.