Delhi police charges Sharjeel Imam under Sedition act

The Delhi Police on Saturday charged former JNU student Sharjeel Imam with sedition before a court here for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The police made the allegations in its charge sheet filed before the court in a case related to anti-CAA riots earlier this year.

Various sections including 124-A (Sedition), 153(A) (Promoting enmity), 153-A (promoting enmity, Hatred between different communities), 153-B (Assertion prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (spreading rumors) of IPC and under the sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were slapped by the agency against him.

“He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” the charge sheet said.

“In the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to ‘Chakka Jam’, thereby disrupting normal life,” it said.