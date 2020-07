The ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has pardoned 110 prisoners in jail ahead of Eid Al Adha. His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered the release of prisoners in the jails in the emirate.

Prisoners are released based on their good conduct. The move is aimed at to give chance to prisoners to start a fresh life in the hope of alleviating the suffering of their families.