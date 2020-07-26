The agreement between India and UAE on special flights extended

The travel agreement between India and UAE regarding the special flight services including chartered flights has been extended. The agreement to fly stranded residents in India back to the UAE has been extended until further notice. This was announced by Consulate General of India in Dubai.

India and the UAE had launched a 15-day special agreement to operate flights from July 12 to 26. As per the agreement, Air India and Air India Express flights operating repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission from the UAE to India can fly UAE residents stuck in India back to the UAE on their departure leg of the trip.

Similarly, UAE and private Indian carriers operating flights for repatriating stranded Indians in the UAE can bring back UAE residents stuck in India on the return leg of the trips.