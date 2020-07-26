Vande Bharat Mission 5: 74 flights will operate from Sharjah and Dubai to India

74 flights will be operated to bring back the stranded Indians in UAE as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. The fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from August 1. The phase 5 of India’s Vande Bharat Mission will see an operation of 74 flights from Sharjah and Dubai to various cities in India from August 1 to August 15.

“The formal announcement and online booking details of the special Air India and Air India Express flights will be announced shortly,”said Consul Press, Information, and Culture Neeraj Agarwal.

“We are launching Phase 5 of VBM from August 1 2020, and have added many more flights to several international destinations.”Air India tweeted.

“VBM, the mission of hope continues to soar and facilitate inbound and outbound international travel of stranded Indian citizens. I am happy to announce that we are further ramping up VBM and have decided to go ahead with Phase-5 from August 1 to 31 2020. The detailed schedule will be shared soon,”Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted .