‘Big setback to China’: Russia suspends deliveries of S-400 missiles

Giving a big setback to China, the Russia has announced that it will not deliver the S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). This was reported by news agency ANI quoting the Chinese newspaper Sohu.

Earlier, Russia had accused China of espionage. Russian authorities had found the president of its St Petersburg Arctic Social Sciences Academy, Valery Mitko handing over classified material to the Chinese intelligence.

The S-400 air defence missile system is considered the most advanced of its kind in Russia, capable of destroying targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and a height of up to 30 kilometres.

In 2018, China received the first batch of S-400 missile.