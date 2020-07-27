Government orders inquiry into assets owned by Nehru-Gandhi family

Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Haryana has ordered a probe into assets owned by the Gandhi-Nehru family in the state. According to media reports, state chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora has asked the urban local bodies department to investigate the assets linked to the Gandhi family.

Reports say that the Manohar Lal Khattar government has ordered a probe into the assets acquired between 2004 and 2014 by the Gandhi family.

The Congress was in power in Haryana for a period of 10 years between 2004 and 2014. The government was headed by senior party leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda.

Keshni Anand Arora has sent three communications to the Additional Chief Secretaries and the urban local bodies department to prepare a list of the properties and other assets owned by the Gandhi family.

It is believed that three trusts linked to the Gandhi family — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust had acquired assets in Haryana between 2004 and 2014.

The Haryana government’s action comes close on the heels of the Union Home Ministry setting up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and two others. The committee is being headed by the special director of the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier attached a plot that was allotted to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), publisher of National Herald newspaper and controlled by the Gandhi family, at throwaway prices. In May, the ED partly attached a nine-storey building in Bandra in connection with an investigation involving AJL.