India poses big challenge to China: Deployed squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks near Karakoram Pass

Giving a big challenge to China, India has deployed a squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks near Karakoram Pass. This is for the first time that the country has deployed T-90 tanks along Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Along with T-90 battle tanks, India has also deployed a full brigade of 4,000 soldiers and armoured personnel carriers at India’s last outpost in Daulat Beg Oldi which lies at a height of 16,000 feet, just south of the Karakoram pass on the banks of Chip-Chap river.

The armoured personnel carriers (APCs) or infantry combat vehicles , M 777 155mm howitzers, and 130 mm guns had already been sent to DBO after Chinese aggression at patrolling points 14, 15, 16 , 17 and the Pangong Tso finger features.

The move is aimed at preventing possible Chinese aggression close to the Shaksgam-Karakoram pass axis.