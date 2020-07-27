“Kill as many Kaffirs as you can”:Islamic State tells Indian Muslims to become Covid carriers

The international Islamic militant outfit, Islamic State (ISIS) has asked the Indian Muslims to become Covid carriers to spread disease in the country. ISIS made this call in its online publication named ‘Voice of Hind’.

The ISIS has urged all jihadists associated with the organisation to unleash terror in the country by being carriers of the deadly disease. In its ‘lockdown edition’ of the magazine, the organization has urged all its

sympathizers to kill the Kaffirs and annihilate the disbelievers .

The terror outfit has asked fellow jihadists to arm themselves with chains, ropes, and wires to choke Kaffirs to death. “Keep yourselves armed at all times to never miss a chance to kill as many Kaffirs as you can. Tools like scissors and hammers can come in useful to kill the Kaffir”, said the statement.

The Islamic State has also asked its followers to spread coronavirus as fast as possible to annihilate the Kaffirs and the police with less effort.

The magazine features the cover image of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event and spread the Chinese virus throughout the country. ‘Voice of Hind’ also carried the image of Delhi Anti-Hindu riots with a message that read, “Believers stand tall its time for Kaffir (disbelievers) to fall.”