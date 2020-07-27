Covid-19 Updates: Mayor tests Covid-19 positive

Bonthu Rammohan , the Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has tested positive for Covid-19. THis was informed by his office .

He is asymptomatic and under home isolation. His family members have tested negative. After one member of his staff tested coronavirus positive recently, the Mayor went into self-quarantine and underwent the test on Saturday.

He had twice undergone Covid-19 tests last month. On both occasions he tested negative.

In Telengana, earlier Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, five MLAs and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari have tested positive.