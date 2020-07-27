Police arrests goat for not wearing mask

In a bizarre incident, police has arrested a goat for not wearing face mask. The incident is reported from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kanpur police ‘arrested’ a goat while it was roaming in Beconganj area ‘without wearing a mask’.

The police picked up the goat and took it to the police station in a jeep.

When the owner of the goat learnt that the police had taken it away, he rushed to the police station. He pleaded with the cops and the police finally let him take back his goat but warned him not to allow the animal to roam on the road.

But the police explained that they had found a youth without a mask, taking the goat along. And after seeing police he ran away leaving the goat behind so the policemen brought the goat to the police station.