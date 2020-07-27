Union government to ban 259 Chinese apps including ‘PubG’

The union government will soon ban 259 Chinese apps in country. The national media reported that the union government has drawn up a list of 275 Chinese apps and will see if there is any violation in terms of national security and user privacy. Tencent-backed PubG, Alibaba-owned Ali Express, phone maker Xiaomi, music streaming app Reso, owned by ByteDance among others are a part of the list of apps that could be banned by the government.

141 Mi apps, Capcut and FaceU will also be on the list this time around. Apps from tech giants Maitou, LBE Tech, Perfect Corp, Sina Corp, Netizen Games and Usu Global will also be banned.

Chinese companies have over 300 million customers in India. It has been found that a large section of smartphone users in India use Chinese apps.

India has banned 59 Chinese apps for national security reasons following the June 15 India-China clash. This is followed by the current ban.