Yuvi wanted to make a tennis carrier,then it happened which landed him in Cricket

India’s favorite all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was seeking a carrier in tennis and Cricket was not his primary interest. Yuvi revealed this during an interview recalling an incident from his childhood. Yuvraj broke a tennis racket during a match which his father brought for him.After this he was so horrified to tell this to father.He did not dare to ask his father for a new one.

Yuvraj Singh said in an interview to SportsKida, “I loved skating and tennis. I wanted to make my career in tennis. I remember that I asked my mother for a racket. She told Papa that I want a racket. Papa was a bit annoyed by this, but he had bought the racket for me. At that time the price of that racket was Rs 2500. I was playing a quarterfinal or something and lost in the tournament. I had broken the racket after losing the tournament. Hit hard in anger. ”,Yuvi said. Yuvi’s father Yograj Singh played a big role later in making him a cricketer.

Yuvraj Singh has two best friends in the world of tennis-Leander Paes and Sania Mirza. Last month Yuvraj Singh tweeted a request to tennis legend Leander Paes asking to make him his doubles partner after Paes retires from International tennis