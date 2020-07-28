IAF sends warm greetings to its oldest living fighter pilot

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria send warm wishes to Squadron Leader(Rtd)Dalip Singh Majithia-IAFs oldest living fighter pilot. Majithia turned 100 on Monday and retired from service on August 1947,after India achieved independence.
“IAF extends its best wishes to Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia (retd) on his 100th birthday today. He retired in Aug 1947 & holds the distinction of being the ‘oldest’ IAF fighter pilot now,” the IAF tweeted.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria conveyed warm greetings & heartiest congratulations to Sqn Ldr Dalip Singh Majithia (Retd) on his 100th birthday, on behalf of all Air warriors..
