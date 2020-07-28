IAF sends warm greetings to its oldest living fighter pilot

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria send warm wishes to Squadron Leader(Rtd)Dalip Singh Majithia-IAFs oldest living fighter pilot. Majithia turned 100 on Monday and retired from service on August 1947,after India achieved independence.

